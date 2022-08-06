Watch: Former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil receives his gold Hall of Fame jacket

An already naturally emotional head coach, Dick Vermeil, will be crying tears of joy after finally getting his call for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vermeil’s career in the NFL spanned 15 seasons with three teams, including the Eagles from 1976-82.

That 15-year career produced a Super Bowl appearance with Philadelphia in the 1980 season, a Super Bowl victory with the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 season, and a 2003 AFC West title with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Friday night, Vermeil received his gold Hall of Fame jacket from his wife Carol during the Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Memorial Civic Center in Canton on Friday, August 5, 2

The 2022 class will also include left tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive tackle/end Richard Seymour and defensive tackle Bryant Young as the modern-era enshrinees.

Wide receiver Cliff Branch, the seniors’ finalist, and former NFL director of officiating Art McNally (contributor finalist) also made the list.

Vermeil will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night, August 6.

