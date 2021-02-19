Watch: Former Eagle Carson Wentz lands in Indianapolis originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The camouflage hoodie didn’t work.

We can all clearly see in exclusive video from WTHR, an NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, that Carson Wentz has arrived in his new home city a day after the Eagles and Colts finalized a trade.

Take a look:

Eagles' QB Carson Wentz is all smiles arriving in Indy after a reported trade deal with the @Colts.https://t.co/WUHjfXDiDi pic.twitter.com/AxrbSV2JCa — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) February 19, 2021

The video is just 90 seconds long but shows Wentz arriving (fittingly) at gate 11A before getting into a white Chevy Suburban and driving off to his new life with Frank Reich and the Colts.

In the deal, the Eagles are getting back a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. And Wentz is getting a much-needed fresh start away from Philadelphia, where he spent the first five years of his NFL career.

The trade between the Colts and Eagles won’t become official until March 17 so neither team is allowed to comment publicly but the Colts on Thursday slyly tweeted a photo of Reich smiling to indicate their happiness with the deal.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will go forward without the guy they once pegged to be their franchise quarterback.

