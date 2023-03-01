How to watch all former Ducks at the NFL Combine this week

The 2023 NFL Combine is getting under way this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, giving the best players in this year’s draft class a change to get on the field and show what they’ve got. Prospective teams, coaches, and general managers will be watching as players go through on-field drills, skills tests, and off-field interviews.

There are a number of former Oregon Ducks who will be taking the field, hoping to up their draft stock before April rolls along.

These players will also have a chance to show what they’ve got at Oregon’s Pro Day on March 14 in Eugene.

So how can you tune in to see all of the former Ducks this week at the Combine? Here’s everything you need to know.

Christian Gonzalez

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

When: Friday, March 3 at 12 p.m. PT

How to Watch: NFL Network

Noah Sewell

When: Thursday, March 2 at 12 p.m. PT

How to Watch: NFL Network

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

When: Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. PT

How to Watch: NFL Network

Alex Forsyth

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

When: Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. PT

How to Watch: NFL Network

DJ Johnson

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

When: Thursday, March 2 at 12 p.m. PT

How to Watch: NFL Network

TJ Bass

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

When: Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. PT

How to Watch: NFL Network

