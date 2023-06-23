WATCH: Former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki can’t stop griddying

Last season, tight end Mike Gesicki broke out his version of the griddy after scoring a touchdown to pull his Miami Dolphins within two scores of the Baltimore Ravens.

Gesicki’s dance moves were mocked by many, but he kept doing it throughout the season, including in a game against the Minnesota Vikings and the wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Now a member of the New England Patriots, Gesicki’s griddying can’t be stopped, as he shared a video of the dance on a boat during his time off before training camp.

The Gesicki griddy has gone global 🌍#Patriots TE Mike Gesicki is griddying off of a boat in Italy: (IG: @mikegesicki) pic.twitter.com/JNnvgpBhWi — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 21, 2023

It’s going to hurt Dolphins fans a bit if he scores and does this against Miami in their two battles this season.

