WATCH: Former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki can’t stop griddying
Last season, tight end Mike Gesicki broke out his version of the griddy after scoring a touchdown to pull his Miami Dolphins within two scores of the Baltimore Ravens.
Gesicki’s dance moves were mocked by many, but he kept doing it throughout the season, including in a game against the Minnesota Vikings and the wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Now a member of the New England Patriots, Gesicki’s griddying can’t be stopped, as he shared a video of the dance on a boat during his time off before training camp.
The Gesicki griddy has gone global 🌍#Patriots TE Mike Gesicki is griddying off of a boat in Italy:
(IG: @mikegesicki) pic.twitter.com/JNnvgpBhWi
— Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 21, 2023
It’s going to hurt Dolphins fans a bit if he scores and does this against Miami in their two battles this season.
