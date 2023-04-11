WATCH: Former Dolphin Jason Taylor learns a haka at ‘Luau with Tua’

On Monday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held his annual “Luau with Tua” event at the Hard Rock Seminole benefitting the Tua Foundation, Jason Taylor Foundation and Special Olympics Florida.

Last year, this same event brought us head coach Mike McDaniel learning to play the drums, but this year, the best part may have been Dolphins legend, and current Miami Hurricanes coach, Jason Taylor learning how to perform a haka.

Miami Dolphins legend and @ProFootballHOF inductee Jason Taylor learning a haka at the LUAU WITH TUA pic.twitter.com/2fP2cA31St — Tua Foundation (@TuaFoundation) April 10, 2023

While Taylor looked a little unsure of himself at first, he got into it and brought the energy for the end.

It’s really great to see Tagovailoa’s efforts being embraced by the community, including legends like the Hall of Fame linebacker.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire