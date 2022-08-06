Watch: Former Colts’ DB Darius Butler breaks down film on Darius Slay

Darius Slay is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and sometimes his talents get taken for granted.

Darius Butler spent nine years in the NFL as a safety and is now the Co-host of The Man To Man Podcast and the creator of the Everything DB show.

The former Colts star took about 30 seconds to break down why they call the Eagles cornerback ‘Big Play’ Slay.

Butler used Slay’s film from his 51-yard touchdown return off his interception of a Trevor Siemian out route.

In the play, Slay keeps his feet and hips steady, never crossing over while waiting for the receiver to start his break.

Jumping the route as if he knew the call instinctively, Slay wasted no motion during his break on the ball, giving him even more of a headstart on his jaunt towards the endzone.

Takeaways and observations from Day 7 of Eagles training camp

1 burning question for the Eagles at every defensive position after first week of training camp

