WATCH: Former Celtic Glen Davis ejected in Big3 game, throws jersey into the stands

Former Boston Celtics forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis was always a big personality during his time with the team. The energetic big-man provided a jump off the bench for the Celtics during a four-season run with the team from 2007-2011 and was notable for showing passion for the game both on and off the court.

Thus, it's no surprise to see that Davis was involved in a rather comical incident in a recent basketball game.

Davis, now playing in the Big3 League, was ejected from a contest and wasn't happy about it. As he exited the court, he went towards the fans in a gesture to pump them up. Then, as he headed to the locker room, he decided to strip down to his underwear while tossing his jersey to the fans.

Here's a look at the entire situation, via the Big3 on CBS Twitter account.

Watch the full, UNCUT clip of Big Baby stripping down after being ejected from the game 😱😱😱 We'll see you next week LIVE on CBS in Providence and New York! pic.twitter.com/SOKRbHTT44 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 7, 2019

It's nice to see that Davis is still engaging with the crowd and bringing joy to basketball fans even four years after his NBA career came to an end. Of course, it's hardly surprising given the personality he showed during his time in Boston.

Davis averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in four seasons with the Celtics. He was a part of the title-winning team during his rookie season.

