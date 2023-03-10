WATCH: Former C Mike Pouncey retires as a Dolphin

Three years after former center Mike Pouncey last took the field as an NFL player, he’s signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins originally selected Pouncey with the 15th pick in the 2011 draft after an impressive collegiate career at the University of Florida. He donned aqua and orange for seven seasons, making three Pro Bowls during that time.

After his years with Miami came to an end, he spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers where he made his fourth, and final, Pro Bowl in 2018.

On Thursday, a slimmed-down Pouncey, wearing a “50 Greatest” jacket, returned to South Florida to sign his one-day deal and speak to the media about his experience.

An interesting note from the press conference was that Pouncey said that he wants to get into coaching once his son gets to high school. Miami hasn’t had the most consistency in their offensive line coaches, so it may be a natural fit down the line.

