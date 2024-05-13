How to watch former Buffs in the NBA draft combine

This week, four former Colorado men’s basketball players — Cody Williams, KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva and Nique Clifford — will compete in the 2024 NBA draft combine.

With 78 total prospects invited, the combined began Sunday and is scheduled through May 19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Every invited player is required to attend in order to become eligible for next month’s NBA draft.

The Buffs are projected to have two former players selected in the first round, according to USA TODAY Sports’ latest mock draft. Analysts Scooby Axson and Jeff Zillgitt have Williams going No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bulls and da Silva going No. 17 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN2 is scheduled to televise the combine on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. MT to 3 p.m. MT. You can stream the action on fuboTV (try it free).

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire