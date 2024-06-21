WATCH: Former Bucs QB Shaun King relives 1999 NFC title game vs. Rams

There’s a short list of games that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can’t bring up without getting pretty irate.

At the top of the list for many of them would be the 1999 NFC Championship Game against the St. Louis Rams, which the Bucs lost 11-6 despite shutting down the famed “Greatest Show on Turf” offense to just one late touchdown.

Part of the reason the Bucs lost that game was because of a terrible missed call in the fourth quarter that ruled a catch by wide receiver Bert Emanuel as an incomplete pass, and one that sparked a subsequent rule change across the league.

Shaun King, who was the Bucs’ starting quarterback for that game, recently spoke with Go Long’s Ty Dunne about that fateful contest, and it’s a must-watch/listen for Tampa Bay fans:

Yep, still hurts.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire