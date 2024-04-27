WATCH: Former Browns DE Carl Nassib calls out Michael Hall Jr.’s pick

The Cleveland Browns are on the board in the 2024 NFL draft, landing the Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. with pick No. 54. And announcing the pick for the Browns? Former third round pick and defensive end Carl Nassib.

Nassib is representing the Trevor Project, an organization that supports and advocates for LGBTQIA youth, as he makes the pick for the team that drafted him. Nassib, of course, was a “Hard Knocks” star the year they were in Cleveland, giving financial advice to the other defensive linemen and how to invest their money.

He was later released on “Hard Knocks” by the Browns, landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and played himself into a sizeable second contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Then taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Hall responded to the video as the biggest moment of his life came to fruition.

“A moment I will never forget”

Congrats, Mike! And welcome back to Browns faithful, Carl!

A moment I will never forget pic.twitter.com/4EV2jV8Wp0 — Mike Hall Sr. (@HallMike68plus1) April 27, 2024

