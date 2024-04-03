Watch: Former Bengals CB Darius Phillips makes huge play in UFL
AJ McCarron isn’t the only former member of the Cincinnati Bengals making big plays in other football leagues these days.
Just look at former Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2018 who now suits up for the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas.
Over the weekend, Phillips halted a potential game-changing drive by the opposing offense deep in his own territory by picking off a pass and returning it back the other way to about the five-yard line.
Phillips, who remained with the Bengals through the 2021 season, is one of many former Bengals players suiting up in the UFL right now.
PICKED OFF 😱
Darius Phillips with the interception and HUGE return 🤘 pic.twitter.com/sEYHxQ5G2O
— UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024