Watch: Former Barcelona star touches down in Spain ahead of signing for Las Palmas

A former member of the goalkeeping ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has on Monday arrived back in Spain, ahead of putting pen to paper on terms with Las Palmas.

The player in question? Jasper Cillessen.

Shot-stopper Cillessen, for his part, spent the last couple of seasons plying his trade back in his home country, with NEC Nijmegen.

Prior to as much, though, the now-35-year-old enjoyed a six-year spell in La Liga, split down the middle between Barcelona, and Valencia.

And, as alluded to above, this evening, Cillessen has touched down in Spain once more.

As much comes ahead of an imminent move to Las Palmas.

The experienced goalkeeper is all set to pen terms in Gran Canaria through the summer of 2026, after the Las Palmas brass agreed to fork over what is expected to be a minimal sum to NEC.

Cillessen was greeted by Amarillos pair Luis Helguera and Deivid at the airport, now primed to make his way to club headquarters, ahead of undergoing a medical, and signing his contract.