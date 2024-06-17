WATCH: Former Barcelona boss goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has already made the headlines in Spain on several occasions during the Euros, after he was highly critical of the handling of Frenkie de Jong’s fitness. Now he’s back in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

Koeman explained that he had ‘inside information’ on de Jong’s injury, and that he knows how they squeeze players like lemons. Without de Jong, the Netherlands started with a win against Poland on Sunday, a late Wout Weghorst goal sufficient for a 2-1 win.

The lasting memory of that game on the internet will be Koeman himself. The Dutch manager appeared to be caught a little stuffed up, but had a camera on him as he tried to clear the airways. His disposal method has caused a stir.

Ronald Koeman is in the history books for many reasons. He probably didn't think he'd be the most viral video of #Euro2024, but he's certainly given himself a snot. pic.twitter.com/rPk8QhxJGt — Football España (@footballespana_) June 17, 2024

It did not take long for many to draw parallels with former Germany manager Joachim Low, who was a protagonist in a similarly stomach-turning clip in 2021.