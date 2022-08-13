WATCH: Former Badgers WR Danny Davis III scores a preseason touchdown

On Friday night, former Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III, who has reportedly had a strong showing in training camp, made his preseason debut for the Green Bay Packers.

Just before halftime, third-year quarterback Jordan Love connected with Davis, an undrafted free agent pickup for the Packers, on a back-shoulder throw, making a nice adjustment for a 33-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline.

With the Packers having a crowded WR room headed towards cutdowns, it’s unlikely that Davis will have a chance to make the initial 53-man roster. Still, he’s making a solid impression on the Packers coaching staff and will likely be a candidate to stay and develop on Green Bay’s practice squad in 2022.

You can watch the former Wisconsin standout’s touchdown against San Fransisco below, courtesy of the Green Bay Packers Twitter account:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire