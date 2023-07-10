WATCH: Former Badger linebacker not concerned about in-state recruiting

The 2023 Badger football season is one that fans are eagerly awaiting because of all the changes under head coach Luke Fickell. Many skeptics have pointed out the team’s lack of success with recruiting Wisconsin athletes, but former Badger linebacker Chris Orr isn’t worried.

Orr was a member of Wisconsin’s defense from 2015-2019, racking up 188 total tackles, including 15 sacks, over 41 contests. As seen below, he says that T.J. Watt (Pewaukee, WI) was the only Badger State player that was the best Wisconsin football player for any of the seasons during Orr’s time in Madison.

The linebacker goes on to state that even the best players in program history aren’t from Wisconsin (Jonathan Taylor, Ron Dayne, etc). In the end, Orr understands the program better than almost anyone and what he has to say makes a lot of sense.

Former Badger @Chris_Guwap on out-of-state recruiting for Wisconsin football 👀 "The best player on our team was an out-of-state guy" #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/CpdCVmbrxw — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) July 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire