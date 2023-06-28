WATCH: Former Badger Jack Coan’s 2023 XFL highlights

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is still trying to find his way onto an NFL roster. He worked out for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, that after spending his spring with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

Coan appeared in eight games with the Brahmas, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 1471 yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating 76.1.

There were no moments that rivaled popping his dislocated finger in before throwing a game-winning touchdown as he did in his final collegiate season at Notre Dame. But Coan was able to compile a few highlight-worthy plays. Those plays paired with his performance in his 49ers workout proved to be enough to earn an invite to camp next month.

Here are Coan’s highlights from his first XFL season:

