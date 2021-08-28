WATCH: Former Badger Isaiahh Loudermilk gets home for an impressive sack

Former Wisconsin Badger Isaiahh Loudermilk was in action last night as his Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Carolina Panthers in the final preseason game of the year.

Loudermilk figures to make the Steelers roster after he was one of their late-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is listed as their third-string defensive end, though, so a good performance last night was still necessary to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Well, he did just that. The Wisconsin product finished the game with 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle-for-loss and 1 quarterback hit.

His late-game sack was a highlight play, as he ran right through Carolina’s center and closed on the quarterback for a big-time play.

He had no chance of stopping Isaiahh Loudermilk. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Nqo3NXuW2q — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) August 28, 2021

Stay tuned throughout the next few weeks as each NFL team finalizes their 53-man roster and we see whether notable Wisconsin products make the cut.

