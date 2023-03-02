Watch: Former Badger Herbig answers questions at NFL Combine

Former Badger linebacker Nick Herbig entered his name into the NFL Draft following the 2022 season and he stepped up to the podium at the NFL Combine on Wednesday.

After he spent three seasons with Wisconsin, the 6-foot-2 athlete decided it was time to move on to the next level. He was one of three players from the 2022 roster to be invited to the combine, joining nose tackle Keeanu Benton and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.

Herbig recorded 134 career tackles, including 21 sacks, while forcing forcing four fumbles over 31 contests with the Badgers. His unique speed off the edge is his calling card and could transition well to the NFL level.

Once drafted, Herbig will join his older brother Nate as the second NFL athlete in the family. Here’s what he had to say at the podium Wednesday:

Not worried about sizing up NFL competition

Truly explosive player

Nick Herbig: “Dynamite comes in small packages” pic.twitter.com/sKWIh1IfhG — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

Future Steeler?

Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) with a shoutout to @_TJWatt at the #NFLCombine today. “He’s always taught me to make sure I’m working harder than any other guy in the room.” pic.twitter.com/ezKYB8MWEH — Third Down Thursdays (@ThirdDownThurs) March 1, 2023

Putting in work 24/7

Always looking to showcase speed

I asked Nick Herbig to walk me through a bit of his pre-snap process pic.twitter.com/u454RpGlsP — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

