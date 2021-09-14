WATCH: Former Auburn great Daniel Carlson nails a 55-yard field goal to send game into overtime
Daniel Carlson is one of the best kickers in college football history.
He proved that he is one of the best kickers in the NFL Monday night as he nailed a 55-yard field goal at the end of regulation for the Las Vegas Raiders to tie the Baltimore Ravens 27-27.
The Raiders would go on to win the game in overtime 33-27.
Carlson was perfect on the night. He made both of his field goals including a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts.
Carlson holds 14 kicking record at Auburn.
55 YARDS TO TIE IT.
Daniel Carlson has #RaiderNation going wild!
📺: #BALvsLV on ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/NS3IxESidh pic.twitter.com/0FwyPH9FPp
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2021
