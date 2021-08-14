WATCH: Former Alabama TE Miller Forristall catches first NFL touchdown

Former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall didn’t hear his name called in the 2021 NFL draft, but found a home with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. Tonight, in the team’s opening preseason contest on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, he caught his first professional touchdown.

The Titans won the contest 23-3, but the record doesn’t really matter. The preseason is an opportunity for fans to see their favorite players back in action, and for teams to get a look at players who are trying to earn a roster spot.

Forristall is fighting for a spot on the roster, and he could also be trying to move up on the depth chart.

Tennessee lost their star tight end, Jonnu Smith, to free agency, and the roster lacks a strong tight end presence. Perhaps they could find their fix in a UDFA.

In his NFL debut, Forristall reeled in a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend the Titans’ lead.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Miller Forristall throughout the 2021 preseason as he looks to make the final roster for the NFL regular season.

