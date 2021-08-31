WATCH: Former Alabama offensive analyst Butch Jones responds to Mac Jones news

Nick Saban’s coaching tree extends far and wide. Whether it be young future coaches starting out as assistants, or former head coaches of rival programs who need a fresh start, Saban welcomes all to his staff. One of his former analysts, Butch Jones, is an example of a former rival head coach at Tennessee, who joined Alabama to revitalize his coaching career.

During his time at Alabama, Jones worked with Mac Jones and saw what he was capable of.

Now, Butch is the head coach of Arkansas State.

Today, after the news broke of Mac becoming the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, Butch was asked about his relationship with Mac.

He mentions that Mac is a strong and dedicated player that was willing to wait the three years to become the starting quarterback, and then made the most of the opportunity.

Butch Jones talking about Mac Jones 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xWchqa3tqm — KD ➐ (@notkdk3) August 31, 2021

