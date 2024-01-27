Advertisement

How to watch Fordham vs Duquesne: Time, TV info for men's college basketball matchup

This afternoon on USA it's an A10 college basketball showdown when the Fordham Rams take on the Duquesne Dukes at 12:30pm ET on USA. Their last time out, the Rams snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Rhode Island, with Kyle Rose tallying a career-high 24 points. Rose also made his 127th appearance for Fordham, setting the record for the most appearance of any player in program history. Rose has been a key piece for Fordham this season, and he's particularly shined in conference play: he has scored 18+ points in three of their six A-10 games this season (14.3 PPG).

The 8-10 Duquesne Dukes are coming off their first conference win of the season, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 54-50 win over St. Bonaventure. The Dukes have the challenge of being without Dae Dae Grant, currently third in A10 scoring, who has missed the last three games with a concussion. After struggles defensively this season — Duquesne had allowed 71.6 PPG in their first five A-10 games of the season — the Dukes held the Bonnies to 50 points on 27% shooting from the field in Tuesday's win.

How to Watch Fordham vs Duquesne College Basketball

  • Date: Today, Saturday January 27th

  • Time: 12:30pm ET

  • TV Network: USA

  • Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, PA)

How to Watch A10 Men’s College Basketball on NBC Sports

More than 30 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games in the 2023-24 season will air across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. See below for the full schedule and click here for more information on the women’s schedule.

Date

Game

Platform/Network

Time (ET)

Sat., Jan. 27

Fordham at Duquesne

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3

Duquesne at Rhode Island

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 7

St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts

NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10

Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

George Mason at Davidson

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 11

Rhode Island at Massachusetts

USA Network

2 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17

Richmond at George Washington

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24

St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Loyola Chicago

USA Network

4:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25

Rhode Island at La Salle

USA Network

Noon

Sat., March 2

Massachusetts at Davidson

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

Sat., March 9

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure

USA Network

12:30 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason

USA Network

2:30 p.m.


2024 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

Date

Game

Time (ET)

Wed., March 13

A-10 Championship Second Round

11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., March 14

A-10 Championship Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.