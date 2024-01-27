How to watch Fordham vs Duquesne: Time, TV info for men's college basketball matchup
This afternoon on USA it's an A10 college basketball showdown when the Fordham Rams take on the Duquesne Dukes at 12:30pm ET on USA. Their last time out, the Rams snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Rhode Island, with Kyle Rose tallying a career-high 24 points. Rose also made his 127th appearance for Fordham, setting the record for the most appearance of any player in program history. Rose has been a key piece for Fordham this season, and he's particularly shined in conference play: he has scored 18+ points in three of their six A-10 games this season (14.3 PPG).
The 8-10 Duquesne Dukes are coming off their first conference win of the season, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 54-50 win over St. Bonaventure. The Dukes have the challenge of being without Dae Dae Grant, currently third in A10 scoring, who has missed the last three games with a concussion. After struggles defensively this season — Duquesne had allowed 71.6 PPG in their first five A-10 games of the season — the Dukes held the Bonnies to 50 points on 27% shooting from the field in Tuesday's win.
How to Watch Fordham vs Duquesne College Basketball
Date: Today, Saturday January 27th
Time: 12:30pm ET
TV Network: USA
Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, PA)
How to Watch A10 Men’s College Basketball on NBC Sports
More than 30 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games in the 2023-24 season will air across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. See below for the full schedule and click here for more information on the women’s schedule.
Date
Game
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Sat., Jan. 27
Fordham at Duquesne
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 3
Duquesne at Rhode Island
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Saint Louis
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 7
St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts
NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com
7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 10
Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
George Mason at Davidson
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 11
Rhode Island at Massachusetts
USA Network
2 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 17
Richmond at George Washington
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24
St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Loyola Chicago
USA Network
4:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 25
Rhode Island at La Salle
USA Network
Noon
Sat., March 2
Massachusetts at Davidson
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sat., March 9
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
2024 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK
Date
Game
Time (ET)
Wed., March 13
A-10 Championship Second Round
11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., March 14
A-10 Championship Quarterfinals
11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.