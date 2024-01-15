WATCH: Football head coach Mike Elko introduced during Texas A&M’s upset win against No. 6 Kentucky

Some would call it a lucky coincidence that the new Texas A&M football head coach was in the building this past weekend at Reed Arena to watch the Aggies men’s basketball team upset No. 6 Kentucky. Others would simply call it the Elko Effect.

During the first half of Saturday afternoon’s 97-92 overtime victory versus the Wildcats on ESPN, Mike Elko was introduced to the crowd of Aggies fans and he received a loud ovation.

Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko given his hoops introduction during the first half of the Texas A&M men’s basketball game vs. Kentucky pic.twitter.com/iA310axOrv — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) January 13, 2024

Texas A&M came into the game against Kentucky on a bit of a slump, losing its first two games in SEC play. However, the energy that Elko brought into the arena must’ve been a difference-maker as the Aggies led 46-45 at halftime.

The days of Jimbo Fisher in Bryan-College Station are long gone as the Elko era is well underway. Going into Saturday’s game, men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams said the Wildcats are “a hallucinogen” when it comes to their play in transition.

Elko’s presence appears to have been the remedy for the Wildcats and perhaps Williams will be extending an invite to his colleague more often in the future following the big win this weekend.

