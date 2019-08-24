Watch footage of young Klay Thompson meeting Michael Jordan in 1998

Klay Thompson has been around the NBA his entire life, both during his father Mychal Thompson's career and now as an All-Star guard for the Golden State Warriors.

In May, Thompson spoke to the media about the first time he met Michael Jordan, when he was at a Portland Trail Blazers game in 1998. Klay and his family were living in Lake Oswego, Ore. at the time, and his dad was able to get the boys a chance to meet MJ and Scottie Pippen after the game.

Footage has now surfaced of that encounter, featuring the trio of Thompson boys meeting the NBA Hall of Famers for the first time.

Rare clip of @KlayThompson and his brothers meeting and getting autographs from Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in 1998. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/WP48GzPKVq — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 23, 2019

Despite the lack of sound, it's clear that the boys were blown away -- as just about any basketball fan at the time would be -- by the chance to meet NBA royalty.

Klay, of course, had the least star-struck reaction as he just got his autograph and walked away, while his brothers stuck around.

I'm sure Jordan had no idea that he was signing an autograph for a kid who would grow up to win three NBA championships and receive two All-NBA accolades, all before his 30th birthday.

