Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow waving off trainers after Super Bowl injury

Bill Riccette
·1 min read
Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow waving off trainers after Super Bowl injury
In this article:
One of the scariest moments of Super Bowl LVI was in the third quarter when Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow got rolled up and grabbed his knee, with cameras later catching a shot of him screaming on the field.

Everyone held their breath hoping he would be ok. Fortunately, we found out he was able to get off the field, sit on the bench, walk around and even told backup QB Brandon Allen that he was ok.

After the game, he said there was simply no way he was staying out of the game.

Now, thanks to the work of NFL Films, we see Burrow even waving off trainers after that injury.

It’s a very quick video, but it’s more than enough to tell you how determined Burrow was not to leave this game. He wanted so bad to stay in the game. That’s just how Burrow is. We found out after the game that it was a sprained MCL that does not require surgery.

Burrow will be back. And it’s the competitive nature like this that will continue to fuel him.

