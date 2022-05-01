WATCH: Fly-through renderings of the future Tom Izzo Football Building released by MSU

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Izzo
    Tom Izzo
    American basketball coach

Michigan State has released a new “fly-through” rendering video of the future Tom Izzo Football Building.

The roughly two-minute-long video was released officially by the Spartan Fund account on YouTube. The project was officially approved by the MSU Board of Trustees to begin a few weeks ago. The first phase of the project will cost $11 million and is expected to be completed in October 2023.

Check out the video below to see what the future of Michigan State football will look like:

List

Draft grades for the Seattle Seahawks selection of MSU football's Kenneth Walker III

More Football!

WATCH: Fly-through renderings of the future Tom Izzo Football Building released by MSU

4-star OT lists Michigan State football in top four, schedules official visit

Michigan State football DE Jacub Panasiuk signs with Washington Commanders as UDFA

Recommended Stories