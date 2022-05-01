WATCH: Fly-through renderings of the future Tom Izzo Football Building released by MSU
Michigan State has released a new “fly-through” rendering video of the future Tom Izzo Football Building.
The roughly two-minute-long video was released officially by the Spartan Fund account on YouTube. The project was officially approved by the MSU Board of Trustees to begin a few weeks ago. The first phase of the project will cost $11 million and is expected to be completed in October 2023.
Check out the video below to see what the future of Michigan State football will look like:
