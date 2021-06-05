How to Watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Online

Tim Chan
·4 min read
watch-mayweather-paul-online-live - Credit: AP
watch-mayweather-paul-online-live - Credit: AP

One of the most-anticipated sporting events of the year takes place this Sunday, as Floyd Mayweather squares off against Logan Paul in a special pay-per-view boxing event on Showtime.

The fight marks Mayweather’s return to the ring since retiring after a 10th-round stoppage win over UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017. Paul’s appearance, meantime, comes a little over a month after his brother, Jake Paul, took on Ben Askren at the Triller Fight Club event in April (FITE is showing unlimited replays of that fight until July 17).

More from Rolling Stone

When is the Mayweather vs. Paul Fight? Date, Start Time, Price

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight takes place this Sunday, June 6 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.

Mayweather and Paul will take to the ring inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins). Unlike most UFC and boxing events over the past year, which were held without an audience due to Covid, fans will be able to watch the Mayweather vs. Paul fight live inside the stadium.

Tickets to the event are still available online at sites like VividSeats.com (current prices start at $85) and on StubHub.com (where tickets currently start at $84 as of this writing).

Prefer to watch the Mayweather vs. Paul fight from home? The pay-per-view price for the boxing match is $49.99.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Paul Fight on TV

The Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight is an exclusive pay-per-view event airing on Showtime. Even if you have Showtime as part of your cable package, you’ll still need to pay the $49.99 PPV fee.

Want to get in on Showtime? The site is currently offering a 30-day free trial here, that will let you watch all its shows and special programming on your connected TV (Keep in mind you don’t need to be subscribed to Showtime to watch the Mayweather vs. Paul PPV fight).

If you want to watch Mayweather vs. Paul on TV, you can also get the fight via your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick. You can buy the fight directly from the Showtime app or the FANMIO app on your Fire TV.

How to Stream Mayweather vs. Paul Fight Online

If you want to stream Mayweather vs. Paul online, you can purchase the PPV fight on Showtime.com or through the Showtime app. You’ll then be able to stream the fight online from your computer, tablet or phone.

This is the only official live stream for the Mayweather vs. Paul fight and it’s available for a one-time $49.99 purchase. Unlike the Jake Paul fight, which you can stream unlimited replays of on FITE.tv, the Logan Paul fight will only be available to stream live.

There is no way to stream Mayweather vs. Paul online free. However, you can sign up for Showtime’s 30-day trial to get Showtime free online even after the fight is over.

watch-mayweather-paul-online-live
watch-mayweather-paul-online-live

Mayweather vs. Paul: Fight Card, Format, Odds

Sunday’s fight will be the first meeting between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Logan “Maverick” Paul. This is an eight-round special exhibition produced by Mayweather’s “Mayweather Promotions” in conjunction with FANMIO and Mavathltcs. Each round will be three minutes long.

At 6 foot 2 inches, YouTuber Paul holds a four-inch advantage over Mayweather, and he’s weighing in at around 190 pounds compared to Mayweather’s leaner 160. But Mayweather is one of the all-time boxing greats, holding a 50-0 record with 27 KOs. Paul’s only previous “professional” boxing match experience was against fellow YouTuber KSI, with their last meeting ending in a split-decision win for KSI.

Unsurprisingly, Vegas oddsmakers have Mayweather as the overwhelming favorite, citing his experience, power and range of fighting and attacking styles in the ring.

The rest of the Mayweather vs. Paul fight card will feature three matches: Badou Jack vs. Jean Pascal in a 12-round WBA Light Heavyweight Title Fight. This is a rematch of their fight in 2019, which ended in a controversial win for Pascal.

The undercard also features Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias in a 10-round Super Welterweight Bout. The final match features former NFL player Chad Johnson making his televised boxing debut in a four-round exhibition against Brian Maxwell. Johnson, who once went by “Ochocinco,” has changed his nickname ahead of the fight to Chad “Sweet Feet” Johnson.

Best of Rolling Stone

Recommended Stories

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. talks Jake and Logan Paul, boxing's resurgence and Triller's lies

    Floyd Mayweather Jr., who expects to make $50 million to $100 million on Sunday when he faces Logan Paul in an exhibition, tells Kevin Iole that he doesn't mind how the Paul brothers have disrupted the boxing world.

  • Boxing-'This is not a real fight for me': Mayweather sees little threat in Paul

    Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.

  • Mike Tyson makes his Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight prediction

    Mayweather, 50-0 as a professional, and YouTube sensation Paul will meet in Miami on Sunday night

  • How to Stream Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Fight This Weekend

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Grab some popcorn, get comfy and prepare for some serious hate-watching this weekend. Yes, you guessed correctly: Youtube […]

  • Tyron Woodley says Jake Paul looked 'scared' during stare-down

    Sports Seriously: Mackenzie Salmon Spoke with Tyron Woodley about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul and noted that the Youtuber looked scared when they came face-to-face.

  • Indian coronavirus variant could be up to 100% more transmissible, warns top UK adviser Neil Ferguson

    Professor Neil Ferguson said the Delta variant of coronavirus, first discovered in India, could be up to 100% more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Co-Creator Carter Bays Wants To Edit, “Remove Certain Stuff” From Comedy Series Upon Rewatch

    More than seven years after How I Met Your Mother came to an end in 2014, co-creator Carter Bays wishes he could change some aspects of the hit comedy series. Bays, who’s rewatching the comedy, documented his binging experience on Twitter, where he shared that he’d like to make a few modifications of his own. […]

  • China urges U.S. to rethink investment ban

    Beijing is urging the U.S. to drop an investment ban on dozens of Chinese companies. Speaking Friday (June 4) foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin pulled no punches: "The U.S. government is stretching the concept of national security, abusing national power and using every possible means to unscrupulously suppress and restrict Chinese enterprises. We are firmly opposed to this. The relevant actions of the United States violated market laws, disrupted market rules and order, and damaged not only the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also the interests of global investors, including American investors."The angry response comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting investment in dozens of companies. Among those now covered are Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, aerospace firm Aviation Industry Corp, and China National Offshore Oil Corp. Phonemaker Huawei was already on the list. In all, Biden's order covers about 59 firms, extending the scope of a Trump-era policy. The president says it will stop U.S. money going to China's military-industrial complex. He also cited concerns over Beijing's use of surveillance technology to facilitate repression. The ban will come into force on August 2 for firms currently listed.And U.S. officials say more firms are likely to be added in due course.On Friday investors in China largely shrugged off the news, with shares in many of the affected firms posting gains.But Washington officials have said it all marks the end of engagement with China... and the start of competition.

  • Jets’ Mark Scheifele suspended 4 games after hit on Jake Evans

    Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been suspended for four games after his hit on Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.

  • JPMorgan Expanding Crypto Services, Hiring Related Experts

    JPMorgan Chase has added several new positions related to cryptocurrencies, and will expand its crypto services in the merchant and consumer payments space.

  • Oregon fall firestorms cautionary tale in worsening drought

    Wildfire smoke was thick when Tye and Melynda Small went to bed on Labor Day, but they weren't too concerned. After all, they live in a part of Oregon where ferns grow from tree trunks and rainfall averages more than six feet (1.8 meters) a year. The Smalls and their four children fled, leaving behind 26 pet chickens, two goldfish and a duck named Gerard as wind whipped the blaze into a fiery tornado and trees exploded around them.

  • Rory McIlroy to play at Memorial despite withdrawing from pro-am for 'personal reasons'

    Rory McIlroy is expected to play in Thursday's first round of The Memorial, despite withdrawing from Wednesday’s pro-am and his scheduled press conference at the Ohio course. The Northern Irishman cited “personal reasons” for skipping both and it is understood that there is a legitimate reason for his no-show and is in no way. It was reported that McIlroy later turned up at the layout to round off his preparations for his first event since the US PGA Championship two weeks ago. In another medioc

  • Column: Nicklaus has plenty of advice for anyone who asks

    Jack Nicklaus is rarely at a loss for words no matter the subject, except for those occasions when he knows as much as anyone. Nicklaus hasn't played against top competition since he crossed the Swilcan Bridge one last time at St. Andrews in 2005 and made a birdie on the final hole (of course) at the British Open. “I watch all the guys,” Nicklaus said.

  • NHL Betting Lines: Who will win Game 1 of the Canada series between Montreal and Winnipeg?

    The most unlikely playoff series is set to kick off on Wednesday night when the Canadiens take on the Jets, while the Knights will be looking to avenge their embarrassing loss. Let's make some picks!

  • Knicks, Heat, Clippers reportedly among teams calling Blazers to ask about Lillard trade

    The plan in Portland is to retool around Lillard, not trade him. That doesn't stop other teams from calling.

  • 2021 Belmont Stakes: Post time, odds, TV and live stream info, how to watch race at Belmont Park

    All the information you need to get ready to watch the 153rd Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

  • Name game: Final list set of possible successor to Indians

    Like expecting parents, the Cleveland Indians are trying to settle on a name. In December, the Indians said they were changing their name for the first time since 1915. The decision came during a national movement to remove and replace prejudicial names and symbols, and after a strong push from Native American groups who deemed the existing name racist.

  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m since Florence Griffith Joyner

    Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest women's 100m in history. Only Florence Griffith Joyner has run faster.

  • Kristaps Porzingis with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 06/02/2021