Watch: Flory Bidunga is dominant on both ends of the court in this highlight

Kansas basketball is getting a special player in Flory Bidunga, one who has some truly special and unique athleticism.

The five-star center, committed to the Jayhawks since August has the ability to control the paint on both ends of the court. Combine this with his understanding of the court and spacing and Bidunga is a match-up nightmare in the making for Kansas.

Bidunga showed that off this week for Kokomo High School (Kokomo, Indiana), first off with a block that was dominant and then finishing off the sequence with a dominant block.

(Nice court awareness from the teammate to assist off the backboard on that one).

Without lumbering, Nidunga moved up and down the court almost effortlessly. He made both plays seem rather ordinary which, for the five-star, is truly normal:

This should be on @SportsCenter #SCTop10. McDonalds All-American Flory Bidunga blocks a shot and races down the court to slam dunk a glass pass from Kokomo senior Karson Rogers. Perfection! pic.twitter.com/kFltVYOMd7 — Kokomo HS Sports Information Director (@KHS_SID) February 2, 2024

Just some outstanding athleticism and agility for the 6-foot-9, 210-pound center.

Bidunga is ranked the No. 1 center in the nation by ESPN and is a five-star recruit. He is the ninth-best player in the 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports