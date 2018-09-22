How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

The Florida Gators will take on the Tennessee Volunteers as both schools look for their first SEC win of the season.

Under first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols are looking for a boost early in the season. Tennessee suffered a 40-14 loss to West Virginia last week, which is the only Power Five team it has faced so far this season.

Florida took an early hit when it was upset by Kentucky 27-16 in Week 2. This marked their first loss to the Wildcats in three decades. Cornerback Marco Wilson also suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the same game.

The Gators fared better last week by beating Colorado State 48-10 and rushing for over 200 yards. Quarterback Feleipe Franks finished with 119 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next three games:

Florida: at Mississippi State (9/29), vs. LSU (10/6), at Vanderbilt (10/13)

Tennessee: at Georgia (9/29), at Auburn (10/13), vs. Alabama (10/20)