How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Virginia Cavaliers

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Virginia

Who: Florida State (13-9, 7-4 ACC) vs. Virginia (18-5, 9-3)

When/Where: 8 p.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TV/Radio: The CW/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU ended a two-game skid with a 63-62 victory over Boston College on Tuesday. The Seminoles led by as many as 15 points in the first half and never trailed. ... Despite the victory over the Eagles, only one player scored in double-figures for FSU against BC with Jamir Watkins scoring 10 points. ... FSU limited the Eagles to just five players scoring. ... The Cavaliers enter the game allowing the fewest points per game in the conference at 56.9 points per game. They average the second-lowest points in the league at 65.1 points per game. Virginia limited Miami to 38 points in a win on Monday. FSU averages 76.6 points and allows 74.1 points a game. ... Reece Beekman leads Virginia with 13.4 points and 6.3 assists per game. Isaac McKneely is the only other player in double-figures with 11.6 points per game.

What FSU needs to do to win: The Seminoles have to apply pressure on Beekman, who scores and assists on most of the baskets for Virginia. The fullcourt press for Leonard Hamilton has worked against other top guards throughout the season, as long as the Seminoles are making baskets and getting stops. ... Virginia is dependent on 3-pointers, hitting on 37% of their outside shots, which is third in the ACC. The Cavaliers are second to UNC in the conference in stopping 3's, allowing opponents to hit 30%.

ACC standings

(No. 3) North Carolina 18-5, 10-2

Virginia 18-5, 9-3

(No. 7) Duke 17-5, 8-3

Wake Forest 15-7, 7-4

Florida State 13-9, 7-4

NC State 15-8, 7-5

Miami 15-8, 6-6

Pittsburgh 15-8, 6-6

Syracuse 15-8, 6-6

Clemson 15-7, 5-6

Virginia Tech 13-9, 5-6

Boston College 13-9, 4-7

Georgia Tech 10-13, 3-9

Louisville 7-16, 2-10

Notre Dame 7-16, 2-10

