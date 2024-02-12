How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

How to watch FSU men's basketball at Virginia Tech

Who: Florida State (13-10, 7-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech (13-10, 5-7)

When/Where: 9 p.m., Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburgh, Va.

TV/Radio: ACC Network/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU is coming off a close loss to Virginia at home Saturday. Despite trailing by double-digits multiple times, the Seminoles made the Cavaliers work for the the win. ... FSU defeated Virginia Tech 77-74 on Jan. 6 in Tallahassee. Primo Spears, Jaylan Gainey and Cam Cohren each scored 11 points in the victory, while Darin Green Jr. added 10 points. The Seminoles got 41 points from bench production in the win. ... Sean Pedulla scored 26 points for the Hokies in the loss, with the Seminoles outscoring them 50-44 in the second half. .... FSU leads the all-time series with the Hokies 19-9, but the victory earlier this year snapped a two-game losing streak in the series.

What FSU needs to do to win: Jamir Watkins has been the lone player to score double-figures in both of the Seminoles' last two games. Cam Jackson stepped up last game in scoring, but the team needs to get Darin Green Jr. going from beyond the 3-point arc. ... Saturday's game was just the second time this season Green failed to hit a 3-pointer. ... The Hokies are fifth in the league in allowing just 69.4 points per game. FSU is sixth in the league averaging 76.6 points. The Seminoles are 12th in the league allowing 74.3 points and the VTech is 11th averaging 74.0 points.

ACC standings

(No. 3) North Carolina 19-5, 11-2

Virginia 19-5, 10-3

(No. 7) Duke 8-5, 9-3

Wake Forest 16-7, 8-4

Florida State 13-10, 7-5

NC State 15-9, 7-6

Clemson 16-7, 6-6

Pittsburgh 15-8, 6-6

Miami 15-9, 6-7

Syracuse 15-9, 6-7

Virginia Tech 13-10, 5-7

Boston College 13-10, 4-8

Georgia Tech 10-14, 3-10

Louisville 8-16, 3-10

Notre Dame 8-16, 3-10

