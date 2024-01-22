How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Syracuse Orange

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Syracuse

Who: Florida State (11-7, 5-2 ACC) vs. Syracuse (13-5, 4-3)

When/Where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

TV/Radio: ESPN2/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU suffered its second ACC loss of the season on Saturday as Clemson snapped its five-game winning streak, 78-67. The game was tied at halftime, but a lopsided second half by the Seminoles saw the Tigers pull away...Clemson won the game on the boards as it outrebounded FSU, 39-22. Defensively, the Tigers had 32 pulldowns to the Seminoles 19. No FSU player had more than five total rebounds against Clemson...Perimeter play has been hit or miss, on both sides of the ball, for the Seminoles. They shot a low 22% against the Tigers, making 4-of-18 attempts. On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson drained 7-of-17 shots for 41% shooting...Thursday's game is going to be important if FSU wants to stay in the race for the top of the ACC. Syracuse is right on the Seminoles' heels. A win for FSU would break a three-way tie for third with Wake Forest and NC State. The Demon Deacons play top-ranked UNC on Monday and the Wolfpack are at Virginia on Wednesday.

What FSU needs to do to win: Syracuse is coming off one of its more exciting wins this year as sophomore guard Quadir Copeland hit a buzzer-beater against Miami on Saturday to give the Orange the win, 72-69. It was the perfect shot at the perfect time as Miami was beating Syracuse from the field pretty soundly. The Hurricanes shot for 49.2%, draining 29-of-59 shots...Similar to FSU, Syracuse has had a lot of success this season when it comes to winning the turnover battle. The Orange rank two spots ahead of FSU in the national steal ranking, averaging 9.2 per game, which ranks 24th, compared to the Seminoles 9.1. It's a narrow margin, which could be a bigger factor in Tuesday's game...Clemson shot 84% from the free throw line on Saturday, meaning FSU doesn't want to have those shots play a factor again on Tuesday. If that happens, Syracuse will likely lean on sophomore guard Judah Mintz, who has shot 119-of-150 free throws for 79%, which is the eighth most in the country.

ACC standings

*AP Poll ranking in parentheses.

(No. 4) North Carolina 15-4, 7-0

(No. 7) Duke 13-3, 4-1

Wake Forest 13-5, 5-2

(RV) NC State 13-5, 5-2

Florida State 11-7, 5-2

Syracuse: 13-5, 4-3

Virginia 13-5, 4-3

(RV) Clemson 13-5, 3-4

Miami 12-6, 3-4

Virginia Tech 11-7, 3-4

Boston College 11-7, 2-5

Georgia Tech 9-9, 2-5

Notre Dame 7-11, 2-5

Pittsburgh 10-7, 1-5

Louisville 6-12, 1-6

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

