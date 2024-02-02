How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Louisville Cardinals

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Louisville

Who: Florida State (12-8, 6-3 ACC) vs. Louisville (6-15, 1-9)

When/Where: 8 p.m., Saturday, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

TV/Radio: ACCN/101.5 FM

3-pointers: The Seminoles are coming off a seven-point loss to No. 3 North Carolina, 75-68, a game that FSU had multiple chances to win. FSU came within two points of a tie in the final two minutes but failed to score down the stretch for the lead...The Tar Heels have limited their opponents to 39% shooting from the field this season, but the Seminoles finished 43% from the field and even outshot North Carolina by two percent. Free throws proved to be the Seminoles' Achilles heel as they shot at 45% on the night, making 5-of-11...FSU could not find an answer for UNC's Harrison Ingram, who finished with a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds. RJ Davis also downed a game-high 24 points.

What FSU needs to do to win: Louisville has slumped to the bottom of the ACC this season and is statistically one of the worst Power 6 teams in the country. At the same time, it hasn't had an issue spreading the wealth as five different players are averaging more than 10 points a game. Mike James and Tre White are both averaging 13 points a game, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield as pushing a double-double average with 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds...The Cardinals are riding a six-game losing streak, with their last win coming against Miami, 80-71, on Jan. 10. Its last result was a 70-64 loss to Clemson...Notably, when Louisville has played the ACC leaders, it has shot better than average. Against Wake Forest (45.8%), Duke (46%) and North Carolina (49.1%) it shot at least 45% from the field. The UNC number is the third-highest total an opponent has shot against the Tar Heels and the highest a losing opponent has shot against them.

ACC standings

(No. 3) North Carolina 17-4, 9-1

(No. 7) Duke 16-4, 7-2

(RV) Virginia 16-5, 7-2

Florida State 12-8, 6-3

NC State 14-7, 6-4

Wake Forest 13-7, 5-4

Syracuse 14-7, 5-5

Miami 14-7, 5-5

Virginia Tech 13-8, 5-5

Clemson 14-6, 4-5

Boston College 13-8, 4-6

Pittsburgh 13-8, 4-6

Georgia Tech 10-11, 3-7

Notre Dame 7-14, 2-8

Louisville 6-15, 1-9

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball: Time and information on Seminoles vs. Louisville