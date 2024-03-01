How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech Yellow Jackets

How to watch FSU men's basketball at Georgia Tech

Who: Florida State (15-13, 9-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech (12-16, 5-12)

When/Where: Noon, at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta

TV/Radio: ESPN2/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU is coming off an impressive win over NC State at home Tuesday to keep itself alive for a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament. The top four teams in the conference earn a double-bye in the tournament. ... FSU has won two of its last three following a three-game winning streak. The Seminoles have gone just 3-7 in their last 10 games. ... Forward Jamir Watkins has consistently been FSU's best player. He is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Watkins averaged 18.1 points per game in February. ... Guard Primo Spears has scored 30 points off the bench in the last two games. ... FSU is 6-1 when scoring 90 points or more.

What FSU needs to do to win: This game could turn into a shootout, as the Yellow Jackets are second to last in the conference allowing 75.2 points per game and the Seminoles are third to last allowing 75.1 per game. ... Georgia Tech however is third to last in scoring, averaging 70.4 points per game. FSU is seventh (76.5). ... Miles Kelly leads the Yellow Jackets with 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Baye Ndongo averages 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. ... Former Florida guard Kowacie Reeves averages 10 points per game. He scored four points in nine minutes against the Seminoles last season. ... Following an 8-3 start to the season, the Yellow Jackets are 4-13 since. They are coming off an 80-76 win over Miami in Coral Gables. Kelly scored 25 points and hit seven 3-pointers against the Hurricanes. Reeves had 15 points and eight rebounds. ... Kelly had 20 points when Georgia Tech fell to FSU 82-71 on Jan. 3 in Tallahassee. Chandler Jackson led the Seminoles with 14 points in the victory.

ACC standings

(No. 9) North Carolina 22-6, 14-3

(No. 10) Duke 22-6, 13-4

Virginia 21-8, 12-6

Clemson 20-8, 10-7

Wake Forest 18-10, 10-7

Syracuse 19-10, 10-8

Pittsburgh 18-10, 9-8

NC State 17-11, 9-8

Florida State 15-13, 9-8

Virginia Tech 15-13, 7-10

Boston College 15-13, 6-11

Notre Dame 11-17, 6-11

Miami 15-14, 6-11

Georgia Tech 12-16, 5-12

Louisville 8-20, 3-14

