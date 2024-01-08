How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Wake Forest

Who: Florida State (8-6, 2-1 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (11-3, 3-0)

When/Where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee

TV/Radio: ACCN/101.5 FM

3 Pointers: FSU is coming off a thrilling 77-74 win over Virginia Tech where Primo Spears shot 2-2 at the line in the final 1.2 seconds to break the tie for the win. Jaylan Gainey had a breakout performance, leading the Seminoles in points with 11, a season-high for the forward...Saturday was the second straight game that FSU broke 10 or more players onto the score sheet, which is a part of its "winning by committee" effort according to head coach Leonard Hamilton...The Seminoles limited Virginia Tech's 6-foot-10-center Lynn Kidd to two points, after averaging 16.5 a game and shooting 68% from the field. Taking him out of the game gave FSU a major edge from start to finish.

What FSU needs to do to win: The Seminoles opponents are averaging 24 free throw attempts per game and are coming off a game where its opponent shot 13-of-20 from the line. It'll need to stay disciplined against Wake Forest as the Demon Deacons are one of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, making 79% of their free throws this season, which ranks fourth nationally...One of the reasons why Saturday's game came down to the wire was because of Virginia Tech's 3-point shooting. It shot 11-of-23 on the night while FSU struggled at 3-of-15. The Seminoles face another strong team from the perimeter as Wake Forest averages 37.97% shooting from beyond the arc...The Demon Deacons have gotten a lot out of guard Hunter Sallis this season as he's averaging 35.3 minutes and 18.4 points per game this season. His average time on the court ranks 27th nationally. The Gonzaga transfer has downed at least 18 points in his last five games.

