How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Boston College Eagles

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Boston College

Who: Florida State (12-9, 6-4 ACC) vs. Louisville (13-8, 4-6)

When/Where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Ma.

TV/Radio: ACCN/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU is coming off a second straight loss, falling to Louisville on the road on Saturday, 101-92. It's the first time this season that an opponent has scored more than 89 points against the Seminoles. The Cardinals are last in the ACC and ranked 193rd in the NET. This was a Quad 3 loss, which now puts FSU's record in that quadrant at 2-3, joining losses to Georgia and South Florida earlier this season...The Seminoles shot for 51.6% from the field but struggled to get going from 3-point range as they shot 3-of-19 on the night. FSU also shot 65.7% from the line to Louisville's 80%...Five different Seminoles did score 14 points or more. Jalen Warley led the team with 23, Primo Spears had 17 points, and Cam Cohren, Darin Green Jr., and Jamir Watkins all had 14. However, Louisville's Ty-Laur Johnson (27 points, 11 assists) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (29 points, seven rebounds) proved to be an issue for FSU.

What FSU needs to do to win: Boston College continues to battle its way up the ACC standings, picking up back-to-back wins over Notre Dame (61-58) and Syracuse (80-75). In its last game against the Orange, on Jan. 30 at BC, the Eagles shot for an impressive 60% from the field, nailing 30-of-50 shots. It also shot 50% from 3-point range, hitting 10-of-20 attempts...Forward Quinten Post has been Boston College's best player this season, averaging 16.2 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. His blocks per-game average is in the top 60 in the country. Post shooting 50% from the field and 80% from the line...This will be a Quad 2 game and the Seminoles cannot continue to afford to lose to sub-quad one teams from here on out. FSU is 4-2 in Quadrant 2 this season, with its losses coming to SMU and Clemson. Boston College is also four spots ahead of FSU in the NET rankings. This needs to be a win the Seminoles want a chance to play in March and continue to stop sliding.

ACC standings

(No. 3) North Carolina 18-4, 10-1

(RV) Virginia 17-5, 8-3

(No. 7) Duke 16-5, 7-3

NC State 15-7, 7-4

Wake Forest 14-7, 6-4

Florida State 12-9, 6-4

Miami 15-7, 6-5

Syracuse 14-8, 5-6

Pittsburgh 14-8, 5-6

Virginia Tech 13-9, 5-6

Clemson 14-7, 4-6

Boston College 13-8, 4-6

Georgia Tech 10-12, 3-8

Louisville 7-15, 2-9

Notre Dame 7-15, 2-9

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball: Time and information on Seminoles vs. Boston College