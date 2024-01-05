How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Who: Florida State (7-6, 1-1 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (9-4, 1-1)

When/Where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee

TV/Radio: ACCN/101.5 FM

3 Pointers: FSU is coming off its first ACC win of the season, defeating Georgia Tech 82-71 on Thursday. It was lifted by a career-high 14 points from sophomore Chandler Jackson...The Seminoles continue to execute as a committee when it comes to scoring. Against Georgia Tech, 12 players broke onto the score sheet and 42 points came off the bench...Georgia Tech is one of the top offensive-rebounding teams in the country, averaging 14.25 putbacks per game. FSU limited the Yellow Jackets to nine on the night...Junior guard Primo Spears has posted double scoring figures for five straight games, downing 10 against Georgia Tech. The Georgetown transfer had his NCAA transfer waiver approved and made his FSU debut against SMU on Dec. 16. Since his return, he's averaging 12.0 points per game.

What FSU needs to do to win: The Seminoles will need to play a clean game as the Hokies are one of the top free-throw-shooting teams in the country. As a team, they are shooting 78.93 percent from the charity stripe, which ranks seventh nationally. They have collected 221 points alone off of free throws. FSU is averaging around 20 fouls per game and its opponents shoot an average of 16 free throws a game...Virginia Tech has a serious weapon in the paint in 6-foot-10-inch center Lynn Kidd. He's averaging 16.3 points per game this season and is 68% from the field. That efficiency is ranked third in the nation. The lowest point total he's been held to is six in an 84-50 loss to Auburn on Nov. 29. If FSU can stop him, it can win the game...If the Seminoles can continue to work as a collective unit, when it comes to scoring, it can win more games. Taking the pressure off of Jamir Watkins against Georgia Tech allowed FSU to move the ball a little more and hold down a consistent nine, 10-point lead throughout the entire game. That needs to transition into good defense as the Seminoles have struggled all year to keep leads in the fourth quarter.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball: Time and information on Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech