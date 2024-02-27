How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. NC State Wolfpack

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. NC State

Who: Florida State (14-13, 8-8 ACC) vs. NC State (17-19, 9-7)

When/Where: Tuesday, 9 p.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TV/Radio: ESPN2/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU is coming off an 11-point loss to Clemson on the road on Saturday, 75-63. While most of the stats were close, it came down to the Tigers' shooting efficiency from the field that won them the game. Clemson shot for 44% (22-of-50) from the field compared to the Seminoles 36.9 % (24-of-65)...Primo Spears returned to the lineup after missing a game against Duke and Boston College, down a team second-best 16 points. Baba Miller also had a strong scoring game, finishing with 12 points...FSU's dip from its 5-1 start in ACC continues as it is now 3-7 in its last two. Two of those wins have come against the same team, Boston College. The Clemson loss now puts the Seminoles in fifth place, out of the race for the final double-bye for the upcoming ACC tournament. It'll likely need to win out too, and have a few teams lose, to get the bye. Two of its last four opponents, NC State and Pittsburgh, are teams fighting for that fourth-place seed in the ACC Tournament.

What FSU needs to do to win: The Wolfpack has struggled at the ladder end of the regular season. They have gone 2-3 in their last five, most recently upending Boston College, 81-70, on Saturday. Two of its three losses in the last five have been to ACC leaders Pitt and Wake Forest...NC State has four different players averaging double scoring figures, led by guard DJ Horne with 17.6 points. In his last seven games alone, Horne has averaged 25 points, highlighted by a 32-point performance in an 87-83 loss to Syracuse...Against Clemson, the Seminole did just about everything right except score. It kept pace with the Tigers but struggled to finish at the net. Against the Wolfpack, it'll need to do just that and hold onto that scoring edge. If FSU wants any sort of chance to make the NCAA Tournament, let alone play in March, it needs to start stringing wins together. A win over NC State will get the Seminoles back into the conversation of getting the final double-bye into the ACC Tournament. From there, it becomes straightforward as to how FSU will get to the NCAA tournament, and keep on winning.

ACC Standings

North Carolina 21-6, 13-3

Duke 21-6, 12-4

Virginia 20-8, 11-6

Wake Forest 18-9, 10-6

Clemson 19-8, 9-7

Pittsburgh 18-9, 9-7

NC State 17-10, 9-7

Syracuse 18-10, 9-8

Florida State 14-13, 8-8

Virginia Tech 15-12, 7-9

Boston College 15-12, 6-10

Miami 15-13, 6-11

Notre Dame 10-17, 5-11

Georgia Tech 12-16, 5-12

Louisville 8-19, 3-13

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball: Time and information on Seminoles vs. NC State