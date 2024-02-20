How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Boston College Eagles

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Boston College

Who: Florida State (13-12, 7-7 ACC) vs. Boston College (15-10, 6-8)

When/Where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV/Radio: ACC Network/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU suffered its third straight loss on Saturday against No. 9 Duke, 76-67. Since it started out ACC play with a 5-1 record, the Seminoles have gone 2-6 over their last eight, seeing their ACC record fall to .500 and fall to eighth...FSU once again struggled to guard its opponent along the perimeter. For a third straight game, the Seminoles opponent shot for 44% or over from 3-point range. Duke shot 62% from outside the arc, heavily led by freshman Jared McCain, who drained a career-high 35 points and made eight of Duke's 10 3-pointers...The Seminoles were beaten on the board for the third time in their last four games. Duke had a 36 to 27 rebounding advantage, notably getting out-rebounded offensively 15 to nine. It's surprising considering FSU is one of the taller teams in the ACC.

What FSU needs to do to win: FSU had a win over Boston College earlier this season, defeating the Eagles on the road, 63-62, on Feb. 6. It was a tight game that saw the Seminole nearly give away the game late as Boston College outscored FSU, 6-2, in the final four minutes of the game...There was very limited free throw shooting as both teams combined for 10 attempts, but the Eagles were a perfect 6-of-6 from the line...The Seminoles have struggled to get their 3-point game going and in the last game against Boston College, both teams shot extremely poor from deep. FSU shot for 26.3% (5-of-19) and Boston College finished shooting 29.6% (8-of-27)...The Seminoles can really run away with this game if they clean up the mistakes they've been consistently making. Win the rebounding battle and aim to shoot for at least above 40% from 3-point range. When it comes to the opponent, there needs to be some adjustment along the arc. The 3-point defense has been a struggle all season for the Seminoles and won't go away in the final six games of the season of nothing is done.

ACC standings

(No. 7) North Carolina 20-6, 12-3

(No. 9) Duke 20-5, 11-3,

(No. 21) Virginia 20-6, 11-4

Pittsburgh 17-8, 8-6

NC State 16-9, 8-6

Wake Forest 16-9, 8-6

(RV) Clemson 17-8, 7-7

Florida State 13-12, 7-7

Syracuse 16-10, 7-8

Boston College 15-10, 6-8

Virginia Tech 14-11, 6-8

Miami 15-11, 6-9

Notre Dame 9-16, 4-10

Georgia Tech 11-15, 4-11

Louisville 8-18, 3-12

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball: Time and information on Seminoles vs. Boston College