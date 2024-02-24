How to watch: Florida State Seminoles men's basketball vs. Clemson Tigers

How to watch FSU men's basketball at Clemson

Who: Florida State (14-12, 8-7 ACC) vs. Clemson (18-8, 8-7)

When/Where: Saturday, 7:45 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.

TV/Radio: The CW/101.5 FM

3-pointers: FSU is coming off an eight-point win over Boston College on Tuesday, 84-76, which snapped a three-game losing skid for the Seminoles. It was one of FSU's best shooting performances of the season, hitting 54.9% (28-of-51) from the field, 38.9% (7-of-18) from 3-point range and 72.4% (21-of-29) from the line...While Jamir Watkins did a lot of the heavy work, finishing a team-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, Chandler Jackson finished with a career-high 19 points. Cameron Cohren and Baba Miller both eclipsed double-scoring figures with 13 points each...Despite coming away with the win, the Seminoles again struggled to defend the arc. Boston College shot for 40.9% (9-of-22) from deep, led by four three-pointers from Mason Madsen. FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton did emphasize in the postgame press conference that Boston College was a difficult team to face as it attempts so many 3-pointers...The Seminoles snapped a 3-game losing streak, but its last two wins have come against Boston College. Its last win that wasn't against the Eagles was over Syracuse on Jan. 23, 85-69.

What FSU needs to do to win: Clemson is battling for seeding in the upcoming ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament, and is coming off an impressive 24-point win over Georgia Tech, 81-57, on Wednesday. The Tigers shot 53% (31-of-58) from the field and 48.3% (14-of-29) from 3-point range. It also limited the Yellow Jackets to just 30% (16-of-53) from the field...Clemson is playing for seeding not just in the upcoming ACC Tournament, but the NCAA Tournament as well. Conference-wise, it trying to break a four-way tie for fourth place with NC State, Pittsburgh and FSU. Its current forecast for the NCAA Tournament field has the Tigers as a No. 5 seed...In FSU's meeting with the Tigers earlier this season, which was a 78-67 loss in Tallahassee on Jan. 20, the Seminoles struggled immensely from 3-point range shooting just 22% (4-of-18). It was also out-rebounded 39-to-22. Consistency was the name of the game and the Seminoles lacked it. They will need to play a full game if they want to be able to keep pace with the Tigers on the road.

ACC Standings

(No. 8) Duke 21-5, 12-3

(No. 10) North Carolina 20-6, 12-3

(RV) Virginia 20-7, 11-5

Wake Forest 17-9, 9-6

(RV) Clemson 18-8, 8-7

(RV) Pittsburgh 17-9, 8-7

NC State 16-10, 8-7

Florida State 14-12, 8-7

Syracuse 17-10, 8-8

Virginia Tech 15-11, 7-8

Boston College 15-11, 6-9

Miami 15-12, 6-10

Notre Dame 10-16, 5-10

Georgia Tech 11-16, 4-12

Louisville 8-19, 3-13

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball: Time and information on Seminoles vs. Clemson