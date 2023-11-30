Watch: Florida State men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton press conference UGA
How well Rodemaker performs at quarterback will go a long way toward determining which teams reach the CFP this year.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
Lewis was the head coach at Kent State for five seasons before joining Deion Sanders' staff.
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
The IOC announced Salt Lake City as the preferred candidate for 2034, effectively confirming the destination will host.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
In terms of placing blame, there is a line being drawn to Tepper wanting Frank Reich to field a staff with significant experience, which led to multiple coaches with different ideologies being spackled into one unit.