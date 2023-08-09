Watch: Florida State football QB coach Tony Tokarz talks quarterbacks, fall camp
Watch: Florida State football QB coach Tony Tokarz talks quarterbacks, fall camp
Watch: Florida State football QB coach Tony Tokarz talks quarterbacks, fall camp
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
TCU made a magical run all the way to the national championship game in 2022. Are the Horned Frogs capable of competing for the title again?
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Simmons, the No. 8 pick in 2020, played his first three seasons at linebacker.
Smith has been Ohio State's athletic director since 2005 and is one of the most influential administrators in college sports.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
“It’s the voice of God! You guys didn’t say hi?”
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
With the first official games less than three weeks away, the 2023 college football season is fast approaching. And there are a lot of intriguing players and coaches across the landscape.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland continue positional preview week by examining the WR position. Let's just say there are some polarizing debates in this podcast.
C.J. Stroud is Houston's new star quarterback, but the franchise hired Ryans for the other side of the ball too.
Da’vian Kimbrough is just 13 years old, which makes him the youngest professional soccer player in the United States.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
At a meeting of league presidents on Tuesday, executives explored the possibility of adding Cal, Stanford and SMU, or only inviting the two Pac-12 members.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.