Watch: Florida State football offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers talks adjustment to FSU
Watch: Florida State football offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers talks about adjustment to FSU
Watch: Florida State football offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers talks about adjustment to FSU
Sills was indicted in February, less than two weeks before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.
Could four teams be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12?
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The NBA players' union spoke out against the Magic's recent political donation of $50,000.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has a bone to pick with certain expert consensus rankings. First up, the TEs.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.
Football is back!
Florida State's president said Wednesday the school could leave the ACC if it doesn't get more money from the conference's annual payouts.
Multiple current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes were charged after allegedly gambling on games, some of which involved their own teams.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Darrelle Revis is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
Brady added English soccer to his professional sports team investment portfolio.