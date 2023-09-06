Watch: Florida State football defensive coordinator Adam Fuller speaks about LSU victory
Watch: Florida State football defensive coordinator Adam Fuller speaks about LSU victory
Watch: Florida State football defensive coordinator Adam Fuller speaks about LSU victory
Kelly clearly made the comment to fire up LSU fans at his show Thursday. On Tuesday, he said "that's not something I would ever say."
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
FSU found some serious help in the transfer portal. The question is how far the Seminoles can go.
The Tigers won the SEC West in Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.
By a margin of over $2 million, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid player at his position.
Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday.
Nassib was the first openly gay active NFL player after he came out in 2021.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies some fraudulent stats ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down why 11 key players could go on to be the most memorable figures of 2023.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
Hermoso has said that the kiss between her and Rubiales was not consensual, despite Rubiales insisting that it was.
The regular season of 'Ekeler's Edge' makes it debut with Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler diving into all things Week 1.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the NFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!