WATCH: Florida State football commits highlights from Week 1
Check out highlights from Florida State football commits from Week 1 of the high school football season.
Check out highlights from Florida State football commits from Week 1 of the high school football season.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
The Big 12 added four teams, the AAC added six and two teams have made the leap to Conference USA from the FCS level.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks to make sense out of some interesting ADP changes after Week 2 of exhibition play.
Thirty-two NFL teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers — Dalton Del Don makes the case for all of 'em.
FIFA's biggest challenge, now, is to sustain that shift in the three-year, 10-month interim between World Cups, and to use this quadrennial showcase to ease the broader sport’s growing pains rather than mask them.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald give their analysis on the latest news around the NFL – including the Washington Commanders naming Sam Howell as their starter – and give their biggest takeaways from New York Jets training camp after visiting last week. The trio wrap up the show with their biggest takeaways so far this preseason: Jori on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB competition, Charles Robinson on the offensive line problem around the NFL and Charles McDonald on the Carolina Panthers and whether or not they can protect Bryce Young.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 13 fantasy takeaways from Week 2 of the preseason, including several rookies getting a chance to shine.
Pulisic introduced himself to Serie A in style.
The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
The over is hitting. Bryce Young is struggling. Bijan Robinson will be a problem when he's unleashed. Here's what we've gleaned thus far from a betting perspective.
Can another team pull a TCU and make a surprise trip to the College Football Playoff before the format expands from four to 12 teams in 2024?