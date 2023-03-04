Watch: Florida QB Anthony Richardson runs 4.43 40-yard dash

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine exists to highlight things like size, speed and athleticism, and nobody has embodied this more than Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Gators QB is considered a first-round talent, but he’s less pro-ready than some of the other signal-callers in this year’s draft class. Richardson stands alone in terms of physical traits, though, and he has put on a show thus far on Saturday.

Watch as Ricahrdson runs a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash time at the combine (changed from initial time of 4.44).

While Richardson’s speed was on display, his performance in the vertical jump was equally as impressive. Watch as he records 40.5-inch vertical jump — the highest ever recorded by a quarterback at the combine.

The highest vertical jump EVER recorded by a QB at the combine now belongs to Anthony Richardson: 40.5 inches! pic.twitter.com/5wgEXB74uY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 4, 2023

Richardson may not be a polished product, but coaches may be tempted by his impressive measurables, which you can see in the below tweet from NFL Research.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson at the 2023 NFL Combine: Height: 6'4 1/4" (taller than George Kittle)

Weight: 244 lbs (heavier than Haason Reddick)

Hand: 10 1/2" (bigger than DeAndre Hopkins)

Vert: 40.5” (higher than Davante Adams)

Broad jump: 10’9” (longer than Odell Beckham Jr) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 4, 2023

