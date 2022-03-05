WATCH: Florida’s Keyontae Johnson makes ceremonial start on Senior Day

It’s been 448 days since Florida’s Keyontae Johnson suited up in a Gators uniform on game day, but that streak won’t make it to day 449.

Johnson took the floor Saturday afternoon for a ceremonial start on Florida’s Senior Day game against Kentucky. Colin Castleton won an uncontested tip-off and sent the ball straight to No. 11 before a timeout was called. Johnson took a moment to soak in the standing ovation he received and then hugged all of the players on the court before taking his place on the bench.

It’s been said many times this season, but Johnson truly is the heart and soul of this Gators team.

Johnson collapsed last season in a game against Florida State and hasn’t played since. He’s played the role of a player-coach in 2022 as he remains loyal to the team, and this was the perfect way to honor him.

He’ll graduate and May and while Florida doctors haven’t cleared him, that doesn’t mean others won’t. If his playing days are over, coaching seems to be a possibility for him in the future. Whether it be at Florida or any other program in the country, Johnson’s passion for the game would be put to good use as an assistant.

