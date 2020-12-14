Watch: Florida golfer refuses to abandon golf ball sitting on a gator

It’s something of an unwritten rule in golf that when your golf ball lands near – let alone on top of – a large alligator, you abandon the golf ball. One man playing Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral, Florida, over the weekend decided to reclaim his golf ball anyway.

Kyle Downes captured footage of his brother tempting fate by creeping up behind a gator laying on the bank of a pond and snatching the ball from its resting spot on top of the gator’s tail.

“He’s gonna whip you with that tail, dude,” Downes can be heard saying in the video, posted on South Florida’s NBC2 affiliate site.

Immediately after the player snagged his golf ball, the gator shot into the water, clearly giving both men a jolt.

It begs the question, how much is a golf ball worth?

