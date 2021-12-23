How to watch Florida football vs UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl

The big day is finally here Gator fans! The end of the tumultuous season is nearing its end on Thursday when Florida football faces the Central Florida Knights in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl. It was not the postseason appearance either school expected, but after an embarrassing season for collegiate football in the state of Florida overall, it will serve as the state championship game.

Florida enters the matchup with a 6-6 record, putting up its worst mark in Southeastern Conference play since the mid-1980s at 2-6 and firing its head coach Dan Mullen — along with a couple of his coaches — along the way. UCF came into the season with Heisman aspirations for its starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who then was lost for the season after breaking his clavicle against Lousiville on Sept. 17, resulting in an underwhelming outcome overall for the Knights in 2021.

Game day betting odds for Florida football vs UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

Below, we have everything you need to know to follow Thursday’s bowl game action in Tampa, Florida, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

When: Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. EST

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Roddy Jones

Reporter: Taylor Davis

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee McGriff

Reporter: Tate Casey

Score Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com

Follow the Action: Follow Gators Wire (@GatorsWire) on Twitter for live updates.

Composite Prediction: Florida 27, UCF 26.75 (yup, that close, again)

